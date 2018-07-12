Japan floods: Death toll mounts to 200

Tokyo: The authorities today informed that the death toll in the Japan flood has reached 200 and search and rescue missionsare still on to find dozens still missing in the wake of flooding and landslides.

More than 70,000 personnel were involved in ongoing search and rescue missions for the 60 or more people still unaccounted for in the areas affected by the deluge, Xinhua news agency reported.

These include the hardest-hit regions of Hiroshima, Okayama and Ehime prefectures. The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said that as of early Thursday morning, 6,700 people remained in emergency evacuation shelters.

As some of the shelters were without air-conditioning, the Health Ministry warned of heat-related illnesses. Te weather agency said daytime temperatures could reach 35 degrees Celsius in the coming week.

The ministry, specifically, warned about the possibility of food poisoning, as in the past people fell ill in such shelters after consuming food that had been left out in the heat for too long amid lack of refrigerators.

Around 240,000 homes were cut off from water in western Japan and transportation systems were also severely disrupted.