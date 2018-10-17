Japanese automaker Isuzu eyes 40 percent growth in sales in India

Japanese automaker Isuzu Motors is looking forward to eye 40% growth in volumes during the current financial year in India.

Ken Takashima, Executive Vice President and Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India Private Limited, told reporters that during 2017-18, Isuzu sold 5,000 units in India, thus doubling the sales compared to the previous year.

“We are looking at 40 per cent increase in volumes during 2018-19. As we have finished half of this fiscal year, we are on track to achieve this growth,” he said.

Isuzu’s first India manufacturing plant which came up Andhra Pradesh and Abecame operational in 2016-17, is driving the sales. This plant has installed capacity of 25,000 units per year.

While Isuzu’s emphasis is on domestic market, it has already started exports to Nepal and Bhutan. The company is looking to exports both passenger and commercial vehicles to several countries from its plant at Sri City in Andhra Pradesh.