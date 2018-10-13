Japanese filmmaker interested to work with Aamir Khan

Japanese filmmaker Norihiro Koizumi has shown interest to direct Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who has found a fan following in China.

Known for the successful Japanese “Chihayafuru” trilogy, Koizumi came to India last month for a Japanese Film Festival organised by PVR Cinemas by The Japan Foundation.

It was his first time in India. Not only did he have a great time looking at “happy” faces and tasting the variety of food, but he also got a new perspective about Indian cinema.

“About Indian cinema, I had this image that it’s all about musicals… But when I came to India and saw a couple of films, I felt there were a lot films which did not have many musical scenes. It kind of changed my view of Indian cinema. There’s a variety of films… Not just musicals, not just dancing. Some movies have profound themes. I thought I should watch a little bit more,” Koizumi told IANS via a recorded response.

He says before he came to India, he saw “3 Idiots” and “Dangal”.

“Both of them had the same actor… Aamir Khan. He is a great actor,” said Koizumi, who doesn’t rule out a chance of an Indian collaboration.

“Yes, it could happen… With Aamir Khan. I think he could be in Japanese cinema too. Maybe I could direct Indian cinema if I have a chance… I don’t know about the musical scenes though,” he quipped, breaking into a bout of laughter.