Jawa is back: Jawa to re-enter with ‘Jawa Forty-two’, check out the details!

Years after the famous and one of the most classic automobile company Jawa is back with a bang and is all set to compete with bikes like Royal Enfield and Classic 350 as it will soon be launching its brand new motorcycle ‘Jawa Forty-two’ in India allegedly priced at Rs. 1.55 lakh.

Giving people an outlook by comparing the specification of Jawa Forty-two and Royal Enfield Classic 350, both the bikes come close in terms of other specifications as well. The Forty Two has a wheelbase of 1,369mm, while the Classic 350 measures 1,370mm. Likewise, the fuel tank capacities stand at 14 litres for the Jawa and 13.5 litres for the Royal Enfield.

While the Jawa model is heavily inspired by the brand’s classic bike, the Forty Two is slightly more affordable and has a more urban and modern theme with matte-black elements replacing some of the chrome bits. Other changes include an offset instrument cluster and bar-end mirrors. One can choose from six different colours, many of which are matte and this shows that this offering is targeted at millennials.

Royal Enfield, on the other hand, has taken a different route with the Classic models. They were designed to mimic older offerings from the company – the long fenders, the sprung seat and rubber knee pads are all properly old-school. The Classic 350 also has an analogue instrument cluster like the Jawa, but misses out on a fuel gauge. You are dependent on the reserve light on this motorcycle. When it comes to colours, the Classic 350 offers the option of seven glossy combos. Matte colour schemes are available too, but they come at a higher cost.

On paper, it is the Jawa Forty Two that manages to pull ahead. It has a modern engine with a better power figure, additional gear, a fuel gauge, a slightly larger fuel tank, and, most importantly, a significantly lower kerb weight (by 22kg!). And all of this can be had at Rs 1.55 lakh. That said, one must keep in mind that it misses out on a rear disc brake and only features single-channel ABS.

The Royal Enfield, meanwhile, costs Rs 1.47 lakh (front and rear disc variant) and Rs 1.53 lakh (for the Gunmetal Grey model with a front and rear disc and dual-channel ABS). Not only is the Classic slightly more affordable, but it also goes one step ahead in terms of safety by offering better braking equipment. However, it does miss out on quite a lot when compared to the Forty Two.

What works in Royal Enfield’s favour is that it is miles ahead in terms of the dealer network – 850 outlets across the country. Jawa, however, doesn’t have a single outlet open at the moment but has stated that it has already appointed 105 dealers, out of which 64 are currently under development. Showroom doors are expected to open in the first week of December and the company says that it will begin deliveries in early 2019.