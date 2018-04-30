JEE Main Result 2018: CBSE to announce results today, details to check!

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be announcing the JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) main results today on its official website- jeemain.nic.in. Tentatively, the results are expected to be announced at 11 am on jeemain.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. According to the reports, the score shall include marks secured in Paper-I of JEE (Main) 2018 along with the status of those who qualify to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2018. The rank shall comprise all India rank and all India…

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be announcing the JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) main results today on its official website- jeemain.nic.in. Tentatively, the results are expected to be announced at 11 am on jeemain.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

According to the reports, the score shall include marks secured in Paper-I of JEE (Main) 2018 along with the status of those who qualify to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2018. The rank shall comprise all India rank and all India category rank. Around 1.04 million (10.43 lakh) candidates had registered for the examination.

Here are the details to check the result:-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2018 – jeemain.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘JEE main 2018 Results’ link once activated.

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration or enrolment number, security pin and other compulsory details.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: The result with the score and rank will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.