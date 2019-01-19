JEE Main Result 2019: Five Major Points to Calculate Result

The Joint Entrance Examination is a crucial examination for availing admission to engineering and architectural courses in top colleges. From the present year, the examination was to be conducted in two sessions, one in January and second in April in Computer-based Mode. The first session JEE Main began on January 08, 2019 starting with paper II, whereas the paper I exam began on January 09, 2019. The exam will continue till January 20, 2019. Over 1.80 lakh students appeared for the exam.

The JEE Main Result will be released on January 31, 2019. With the view of making it easier for students to calculate the result, the NTA has released 5 important things regarding the calculation, expected cut off and percentile score for the JEE Main examination.

Check out Below the Mentioned Five Points to Calculate Result

Declaration of Result

As per notification released by the National Testing Agency, the tentative date for release is January 31, 2019. Along with the result, the NTA will also release the Answer Keys after all the examinations are done. Candidates can check the results online by visiting the official website of JEE at www.jeemain.nic.in. No information will be shared in any other medium and students are advised to check the website after the completion of the examination.

Expected Cut Off

With the computer-based mode and no question paper reference, it is impossible to provide any expected cutoff. However, as per experts, the NTA will be releasing the answer keys of JEE Main 2019. In addition, one can go through the expected cut off from previous year paper. As per the experts, the range of cut-off would remain more or less in the same range as that of the previous year.

Percentile Score and Normalization of Marks

The JEE Main 2019 will be conducted in multiple slots. And hence, the NTA would be counting the percentile scores instead of percentage or raw scores as that of previous years. The percentile score would be calculated once the normalization of scores across all the slots of exams.

Scoring

The JEE Main Result for 2019 would comprise of the overall score, sectional score acquired in each section including Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Candidates from 2019 have the option of attempting both the sessions, i.e. that conducted in January and April or any one of the exams amongst the both. However, in the case of candidates who have attempted both the sessions, the calculation of marks will be done on the basis of better scores acquired in the two overall scores. The marks of the session in which the candidate has scored well will be considered as the final JEE Main 2019 Ranking.

Calculation of Score

The JEE Main Ranks of 2019 would be calculated only after the JEE Main 2019 April Session examination. The scores acquired in either of the examinations will be considered for calculating the JEE Main 2019 Rank. However, in case of a tie between candidates, a tiebreaker will be used. Following would be the method for calculating the tiebreaker:

• NTA score of marks acquired in Mathematics

• NTA score of marks acquired in Physics

• NTA score of marks acquired in Chemistry

• Candidates who are older in age will be given preference

• However, even after the following points, no resolution is reached, candidates with the same score will be rendered the same rank.