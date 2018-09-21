Jeep Compass Limited Plus launched: Specifications and other details!

One of the most famous automobile companies Jeep Compass which is known for its best specifications and affordable price, have launched its brand new car ‘Jeep Compass Limited Plus’ on India priced at Rs. 21. 08.

As the name of the car ‘Jeep Compass Limited Plus’ suggests ie the automobile will be offering limited yet unique features and exteriors.

Specifications:-

The car is equipped with sunroof and automatic headlamps. Jeep Compass Limited Plus is installed with larger dual tone 18 inch alloy wheels.

On the interior feature front, the car is well installed with safety features like six airbags, instead of the four available on the rest of the Compass range. The infotainment system is large enough measuring 8.4 inch.

The addition of these features should make the Jeep Compass even more popular than it is. Over 27,000 units of the car have already been manufactured for the Indian market since it was launched back in July 2017.