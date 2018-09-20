Jet Airways Flight with bleeding passengers returns to Mumbai

Jet Airways flight returned back to Mumbai soon after it took off for Jaipur this morning as flight with 166 passengers had complaints of nose and ear-bleed and dizziness due to a drop in cabin pressure.

Over 30 passengers complained of nose-bleed and many suffered headaches as the cabin pressure plunged mid-air. Reports suggest the crew on flight 9W 697 forgot to select a switch that helps maintain cabin air pressure during take-off.

In a statement, Jet Airways expressed regret and said its cockpit crew had been “taken off scheduled duties pending investigations”. The Civil Aviation ministry has asked aviation regulator DGCA for a report on the incident.

After the Boeing 737 aircraft landed, the affected passengers were taken to the airport terminal where doctors administered first aid.

