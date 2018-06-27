Jharkhand: Six jawans dead, few injured in landmine blast

Jharkhand: As per the information given by a senior police official, in an incident that took place in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district killed at least six jawans and few others got injured in a landmine blast carried out by Maoists.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Vipul Shukla said the police got information that some Maoists were present in the Chinjo area of Garhwa district.

When the security personnel went to the area this evening, the Maoists carried out a landmine blast and opened fire, killing six jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguar Force. Some personnel of the force were also injured in the incident, Mr. Shukla said.

The Jharkhand Jaguar Force is a special unit of the state police.

He said that an encounter was going on and additional security personnel were being rushed to the area.