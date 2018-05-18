Jio enters into partnership with Screenz

Reliance Jio Infocomm today declared an exclusive partnership for the Indian market with Screenz, the platform for "entertainment-based interactivity". According to the information gathered from media sources, the partnership will add to Jio's existing platform for gamification. A statement said this partnership "will empower broadcasters and publishers to create engaging content with robust scalability. The features on this platform are highly adaptable for varied content, allowing for live, real-time interactions between broadcasters and viewers, keeping them watching and engaged."

