JioSaavn is the next big thing for Reliance Jio users as Jio Music and Saavn enter partnership

Reliance Jio has unveiled its music streaming platform called JioSaavn, which is fundamentally the merged entity of Jio Music and Saavn. This partnership is valued at somewhere around $1 billion; sees Saavn’s content arrive on Jio’s platform.

Jio Music was at present sourcing content from all the major Indian and international labels, with over 16 million HD songs across 20 languages. Saavn, on the other hand, had rights to over 36 million music tracks.

The Indian music market is being dominated by Gaana, but Jio Music’s integration with Saavn gives Reliance Jio the edge now. You’ve also got Amazon’s Prime Music in the mix, with Spotify expected to join the ranks in the coming months.

Jio Music currently allows users to stream songs at a high bit rate (according to the user’s connectivity), and also gives them an option to download the song for free.

Integration of Jio Music with Saavn ensures that over 252 million users on Jio’s network can choose between streaming for free or go for the premium model that offers ad-free music.