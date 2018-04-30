J&K Cabinet reshuffle today, BJP to induct five new faces

The wait is over as much-awaited coalition ministry reshuffle will take place today and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will induct five new faces in the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet. According to the party sources, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, Health Minister Bali Bhagat and junior Minister Priya Sethi will not be included in the new council. "Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta will be the new Deputy Chief Minister. Nirmal Singh who will be named the new Sspeaker of the state…

The wait is over as much-awaited coalition ministry reshuffle will take place today and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will induct five new faces in the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet.

According to the party sources, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, Health Minister Bali Bhagat and junior Minister Priya Sethi will not be included in the new council.

“Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta will be the new Deputy Chief Minister. Nirmal Singh who will be named the new Sspeaker of the state Legislative Assembly,” the sources said.

“The other legislators who will be inducted into the cabinet today are Sat Sharma, Rajiv Jasrotia, Devender Maniyal and Shakti Parihar. “Parihar will be sworn in as a junior minister while the other four will be of cabinet minister rank.