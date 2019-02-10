J&K encounter: Four militants killed in gunfight by security forces

According to the information given by the police, in an incident that took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district killed at least four militants including a PhD Scholar after a gunfight erupted between the security forces and militants while there are reports of two other militants hiding in the area.

Upon receiving a tip-off about the militants, the security forces started a search operation in Kelam village.

“As the cordon around the hiding militants was tightened, they fired at the security forces triggering the ongoing encounter,” the police said.

Authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in Kulgam as a precautionary measure.