Jammu: According to the information given by the police, in an incident that took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district killed a militant in a gunfight with the security forces.

Upon receiving information about the presence of militants, the security forces cordoned off Aripal village in Tral area.

“As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired at the security forces triggering the ongoing gunfight,” the police said.