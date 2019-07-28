J&K people eager to join mainstream development: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are eager to join the mainstream development underway in other parts of the country.

Modi was referring to a ”back-to-villages” government programme that had been undertaken in the Kashmir Valley. Jammu and Kashmir is under President”s rule at present.

Addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said the programme was undertaken across 4,500 panchayats of the state in which government officials had to trek long distances to reach each and every village in the valley.

“A certain Mohammed Aslam from Shopian wrote to me on mygov.in saying how the community mobilisation programme of back-to-villages started in June should be undertaken every three months.

“He suggested an online monitoring of the programme. This shows how people of Kashmir are eager to join the mainstream development in the country,” said Modi.