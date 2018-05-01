J&K: Three civilians shot dead in LeT militants strike

Jammu: According to the information given by the police officials, in an incident that took place in Old Baramulla town in Jammu and Kashmir gunned down three civilians in Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) militants strike. A police spokesperson said all the three persons were shot at from a very close range in Iqbal market of Old Baramulla town, killing them on the spot. The deceased, Asif Ahmad Sheikh, Haseeb Ahmad Khan and Mohmmad Asgar, all in their early 20s, were residents of…

A police spokesperson said all the three persons were shot at from a very close range in Iqbal market of Old Baramulla town, killing them on the spot.

The deceased, Asif Ahmad Sheikh, Haseeb Ahmad Khan and Mohmmad Asgar, all in their early 20s, were residents of Kakkar Hamam in Baramulla, he said.

Police said that 15 rounds were fired on the three civilians, who have no track record of being involved in any political activity or intelligence agencies.

The spokesperson said preliminary investigation revealed complicity of the Pakistan-based LeT.

Director General of Police S P Vaid termed the attack as “barbaric and inhuman” and said the perpetrators will be soon brought to book.

“One Pakistan-based and two other local militants of Old Town, Baramulla are the principal suspects in this case and wanted by the law,” the spokesperson said.