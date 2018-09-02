J&K: Three terrorists dead in Bandipora encounter

Jammu: As per the information given by the defense spokesperson, in an incident that took place in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir killed at least three terrorists after an encounter with the security forces.

Speaking about the incident, Col Rajesh Kalia went on to say: “Three terrorists were killed in an operation in Danna in Bandipora district of north Kashmir.”

He said weapons and other war-like stores were recovered from the operation site.

The operation is over, the spokesman said, adding further details were awaited.