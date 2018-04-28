JKLF Chief Yasin Malik detained in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik was detained on Saturday in Khanyar while he was on way to Nowhatta to take part in a protest called by the Joint Resistance Leadership. Mirwaiz, who tweeted the footage of his arrest, condemned the “police assault and manhandling of Malik”. “Strongly condemn police assault, manhandling and arrest of JKLF chief #YasinMalik by police when he was on way to #JamaMasjid to take part in a peaceful protest against unabated killings…

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik was detained on Saturday in Khanyar while he was on way to Nowhatta to take part in a protest called by the Joint Resistance Leadership.

Mirwaiz, who tweeted the footage of his arrest, condemned the “police assault and manhandling of Malik”.

“Strongly condemn police assault, manhandling and arrest of JKLF chief #YasinMalik by police when he was on way to #JamaMasjid to take part in a peaceful protest against unabated killings of Youth ,use of force on student and continuous illegal arrests of leaders by NIA,” tweeted Mirwaiz.