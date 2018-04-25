Jodhpur Court: Self-styled godman Asaram found guilty of minor girl rape

Jaipur: According to the information given by the Rajasthan court today, the self-styled godman Asaram Bapu who runs 400 ashrams in India was found guilty of raping a minor girl on August 15, 2018. All other accused along with Asaram have been found guilty by a special SC/ST court in Jodhpur. Asaram is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl from Shahajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who was studying at the godman's ashram at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. After conviction, the self-styled…

Asaram is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl from Shahajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who was studying at the godman’s ashram at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.

After conviction, the self-styled godman could be jailed for a minimum of 10 years.

These are the five charges that have been proven against the self-styled godman are, raping minor girl, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy and sexual harassment.

The survivor had alleged that Asaram called her to his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur and raped her along with his aides on the night of August 15, 2013. Locals say the land on which the ashram is built, was donated to Asaram by the girl’s father before the incident.

The girl was brought to Asaram’s ashram for treatment after she fainted one day at her school.

The verdict was delivered by special judge Madhusudhan Sharma in a makeshift court at the Jodhpur Central Jail, where the self-styled godman has been lodged since 2013.