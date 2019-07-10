John not bothered about clash with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal

Mumbai: John Abraham”s “Batla House” clashes with Akshay Kumar”s “Mission Mangal” on Independence Day 2019 but

John says that he does not feel any pressure and his friendship with Akshay won”t be affected by the business of their films.

Notably, last year on August 15, John”s “Satyameva Jayate” clashed with Akshay”s “Gold”.

“Make some noise for the desi boys! What else can I say?” John laughed, when asked if clashing with Akshay for the second Independence Day weekend in a row would affect their equation, personally or professionally.

“Akshay and I are dear friends. In fact, day before yesterday we messaged each other, and there is absolutely no problem. We are just releasing two films on the same day. There is a lot of space and audience is getting to choose from the best. I can say that film is really good,” he added.

John was present at the event with co-actors Mrunal Thakur and Nora Fatehi, besides director Nikkhil Advani and producer Bhushan Kumar among others.