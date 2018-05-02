Journalist J Dey Murder case: Court convicts Gangster Chhota Rajan Convicted

Mumbai: A court in Mumbai has convicted gangster Chhota Rajan in the murder case of veteran journalist Jyotirmoy Dey that took place seven years back Nearly seven years. Former journalist Jigna Vora, who was accused of instigating Chhota Rajan for the murder, has been acquitted for lack of evidence. Eight others have been convicted. The sentencing is expected later today. 56-year-old Mr Dey, a crime reporter working with the Midday Eveninger, was shot down in broad daylight in June 2011.…

Mumbai: A court in Mumbai has convicted gangster Chhota Rajan in the murder case of veteran journalist Jyotirmoy Dey that took place seven years back Nearly seven years. Former journalist Jigna Vora, who was accused of instigating Chhota Rajan for the murder, has been acquitted for lack of evidence. Eight others have been convicted. The sentencing is expected later today.

56-year-old Mr Dey, a crime reporter working with the Midday Eveninger, was shot down in broad daylight in June 2011.

The police said Chhota Rajan had ordered the killing, irked by his portrayal as a small-time crook in a book the journalist was planning to write. Known for his investigative pieces, Mr Dey was planning to do a compilation of the stories of 20 gangsters and call the volume “Chindi — Rags to Riches”.

Chhota Rajan, whose real name is Rajendra S Nikhalje, had hired a contract killer for Rs. 5 lakh, the police said. The man, Satish Kalia, who was found guilty, was not given the target’s identity, only his physical description and the number of his two-wheeler. The man had put together a seven-member team for the murder.

On June 11, as Mr Dey was on his way home, he was gunned down at a market in Powai, suburban Mumbai. CCTV cameras from the market had recorded how the men, riding two motorcycles, closely trailed him before shooting him down. A Qualis was following behind. Satish Kalia, who was riding pillion in one of the bikes, shot Mr Dey five times with a Czech-made revolver.