Judge Loya case: SC dismisses plea for independent probe

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today dismissed PILs seeking an independent probe into the December 2014 death of judge Loya. The top court pulled up petitioners for filing frivolous PILs and attempting to malign judiciary.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said there was no reason to doubt the statements of the four judges who were with Loya on the fateful night to attend a marriage.

The Bench agreed with the Maharashtra Government that it was a natural death caused by cardiac arrest. There were five PILs before the top court seeking a court-monitored SIT probe. All these petitions have been dismissed.

The top court made harsh adverse comments on the PIL petitioners for filing petitions for attacking the independence of judiciary. The case hit headlines as Loya was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case in which BJP chief Amit Shah was an accused. He was later discharged in the case.

The Bench, also comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud, noted that the petitioners’ conduct amounted to criminal contempt of court. But it chose not to issue contempt notice to the petitioner.