Just give me 15 minutes with PM Modi & I will prove it: Rahul on Rafale deal

New Delhi: Earlier than this also Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi had challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a one on one and this time yet again he asked for just 15 minutes with PM Modi to prove his point on Rafale deal.

Gandhi stated: “Prime Minister Modi is scared of the Lok Sabha, he is scared of being questioned. That’s why he doesn’t come to the House. Just give me 15 minutes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I’ll prove it. Iss chowkidar ne hi chori ki hai. Nirmala Sitharaman has lied in the Parliament. She is more like Modi’s spokesperson. Nobody answered me when I asked why nobody seemed to have any problem with PM Modi’s interference.”

In the recent past also, Rahul tweeted:”That HAL doesn’t have enough cash to pay salaries, isn’t surprising. Anil Ambani has Rafale. He now needs HAL’s brilliant talent pool to deliver on his contracts. Without salaries, HAL’s best engineers & scientists will be forced to move to AA’s venture.”

It seems as if the Congress party is not going to leave the topic any time soon and the war over the Rafale deal between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress Party is going to continue as the 2019 elections are the next big thing that is coming up and before that both the parties have to prove themselves right against the other.