Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as the successor of CJI Dipak Misra

Being a successor of Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan where he was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Justice Misra had last month recommended the name of Justice Gogoi, according to established practice, for consideration by the government as the next chief justice.

Known to be an upright and a no-nonsense judge, Justice Gogoi is one of eleven judges in the Supreme Court who have disclosed their assets.

His appointment is crucial for he will be heading the bench monitoring the preparation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in his home state, Assam. Other challenges before him include pleas to ban the Muslim practices of polygamy and nikah-halala, which involves a wife marrying another man, who subsequently divorces her so that her previous husband can remarry her. It remains unclear if Justice Gogoi will replace Chief Justice Misra as part of the three-judge bench hearing the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

Justice Gogoi will also be tasked with the issue of reducing the judicial backlog. As chief justice-designate, he had expressed concern over the pendency of cases, saying it had the potential of making the system irrelevant. He added that he had a plan to tackle it. He will also be the chief justice before whom the plan of live streaming of court proceedings will unfold.

Elevated to the Supreme Court in 2012, Justice Gogoi has been part of several noteworthy cases, including the Arushi Talwar murder case, in which he is heading the bench hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation’s plea against Rajesh and Nupur Talwar’s acquittal.