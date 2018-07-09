Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin engaged, to tie knot soon

Mumbai: Famous Hollywood singer Justin Bieber who has given many hit songs to the industry, reportedly engaged with rumored girlfriend and model Hailey Baldwin.

The couple dated in 2016 but had broken up. Last month, they appeared together publicly, leading to speculation from fans that they had rekindled their romance, media reported.

The pair got engaged on Saturday during a trip to the Bahamas, media said.

Agents for Bieber (24) and Baldwin (21) did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Bieber’s parents put up social media posts that helped spark speculation about the pair.

A tweet posted by Baldwin’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin, also seemed to allude to the engagement, saying: “Always pray 4 Gods [sic] will!! He is moving in the hearts of JB&HB,” according to CNN. The post is no longer on Baldwin’s Twitter account.

The romantic status of the Canadian-born pop singer, one of the world’s biggest-selling musical acts, is of acute interest to his fans. Bieber dated singer and actor Selena Gomez off and on for years.