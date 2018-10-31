Kabul suicide attack: Several people killed, many in injured

According to the information given by the officials, several people were killed and many injured in a suicide attack near Pul Charkhi prison here in Afghanistan.

According to an Interior Ministry official, a suicide bomber has struck outside the country’s largest prison on the eastern edge of the capital Kabul.

Among the people who died were prison workers and security personnel. A vehicle carrying prison employees was targeted by a suicide bomber, Khaama Press news agency reported. The sprawling Pul-e-Charkhi prison houses hundreds of inmates, including scores of Taliban.

According to Abadullah Karimi, a prison official, the attack occurred near the prison gate where a number of visitors were waiting to pass a rigorous security check before entering. No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.