Kabul: Two Afghan security personnel dead in bomb attacks

Afghanistan: As per the information given by the police, in a bomb blast incident that took place in Kabul killed at least two Afghan security personnel.

“A sticky bomb attack targeted a military vehicle at around 7.30 a.m, killing two security personnel. The second blast came about 20 minutes after the police and rescue team’s arrival, injuring nine people,” a police official told media.

The bombings took place in Shena locality and the district police chief was among the injured.

Over the past few months, Afghanistan has witnessed waves of terror attacks by the Islamic State and Taliban insurgents opposing the country’s long-delayed parliamentary elections scheduled to be held later this month.

In the October 20 elections, nearly 9 million registered voters including 3 million women, will cast their ballots to elect members of the 249-seat lower house of Parliament for a five-year term. They will also vote to elect members of the district councils.