Kairana Bypoll: RLD’s Tabassum Hassan files complaint after malfunction in EVM machine

New Delhi: Rashtriya Lok Dal’s (RLD) Tabassum Hasan, who is supported by the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party today registered complaint regarding the malfunction in the EVM machines.

By-elections to four Lok Sabha seats, including the politically crucial Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, and 10 assembly constituencies across 10 states are being held today. Besides Kairana, by-election will be held in Bhandara-Gondiya and Palghar parliamentary constituencies in Maharashtra, and Nagaland Lok Sabha seat.

Bypoll to Kairana will see a joint opposition taking on the ruling BJP. The constituency fell vacant after the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh. His daughter Mriganka Singh is now the party’s candidate for the bypoll and she will take on Rashtriya Lok Dal’s (RLD) Tabassum Hasan, who is supported by the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

The opposition hopes that by consolidating anti-BJP votes, they will repeat the success of the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha by-elections, where the ruling party suffered an unexpected defeat.