Kajol clears who is to get credit for DDLJ’s success!

Actress Kajol today mentioned that neither her co-star Shah Rukh Khan, nor director Aditya Chopra is responsible for the success of “Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge” which is also the one of the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema.

Interacting with the media to promote her forthcoming release “Helicopter Eela”, the actress said this here on Thursday. When asked whether remake of that film was possible, Kajol said: “I think that film cannot be remade.

“Even at that time we never knew that whether what we had made was a good film or a bad one. I honestly feel that we just worked in that film and released it.

“But the phenomenon which has been created around it was all because the audience appreciated it and took it to another level altogether.