Kajol not interested in making of her biopic

Actress Kajol today expressed her view and said that she is not interested to see anyone make a biopic on her life.

Interacting with the media here at the Iconic Brand Award 2018, the actress said: “I don’t think I want anyone to make a biopic on me. I think I am living my life the way I want to and I think I am living my own biopic.”

Asked how she looks back at her film journey, she said: “People often think that I should have done this or that, but I don’t have any regrets. I never think about what I should have done differently in the past. Whatever, I have done in my life, I am very happy with that and I am glad to see that it’s all worked out for me.”

In the award function, Kajol, who is married to actor-producer Ajay Devgn, got Iconic Powerhouse Performer of Bollywood. Talking about the accolade, she said: “It feels really nice when people appreciate your work.”

On film front, Kajol is busy with “Eela”. She will be seen as an aspiring singer and single mother in the film.