Kalank’s female cast is the heart, soul of the movie: KJo

Mumbai: Bollywood ace filmmaker Karan Johar who will next be directing the upcoming movie ‘Kalank’, said that the three leading ladies of the movie Kalank are the heart, soul and spine of the movie.

Karan explained: “We are brought into this world by women. I am raised by strong women and I would say that these three women characters are the heart, soul and spine of ‘Kalan”. So, their strength, beauty and intellect (is something) men could never match up.”

Adding, Sonakshi said: “Hopefully, a time will come when such questions will not pop up any more.”

According to Alia, the film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur, among others, is a true ensemble film as “every character is primary”.

Directed by Abhishek Verman,””Kalan”” is releasing on April 17.