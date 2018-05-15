Kallis has suggestions for his team ahead of crucial match against RR

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the inform Rajasthan Royals in the crunch match today and their head coach and legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis has the opinion that KKR will have their destiny in their hands going into the last two matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL). KKR, placed fourth in the points table, take on a resurgent Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday in a crunch clash which will go a long…

KKR, placed fourth in the points table, take on a resurgent Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday in a crunch clash which will go a long way in deciding the fate of both the teams. Both KKR and the Royals, placed fifth, are on 12 points from the same number of the matches. KKR have a slightly better net run rate.

“Destiny is still in our hands. If we play two good games of cricket, we are through to the playoffs and that’s what we are interested in… It’s about taking one game at a time and play well tomorrow. We are not really worried about what the rest of the teams are doing,” Kallis told reporters a day ahead of the crunch game.

Asked if net run rate is a concern, Kallis said: “Hopefully we won’t worry about run-rate and we get through with two wins… Yes it will be in back of our minds but certainly it won’t be our focus as we go into the game. Winning will be the priority.”