Kangana Ranaut heaps praise for this actress, calls her perfect!

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who was last seen in the movie ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, said that Kareena Kapoor Khan is the epitome of a perfect woman and that she always encourages her and sends her positive messages. She is a true inspiration for every woman.

She said, “Kareena is absolutely lovely. I think she is one of those graceful, dignified people. I always see her and feel that if you have to be an actress, wife or mother, it should be like her. She is the epitome of a perfect woman. She always encourages me and sends me positive messages. She is a very inspiring woman.”

Recently when Kangana had announced that she will make a biopic on herself, Kareena was on of the first people to express the desire to see the film.

Kareena had said, “I have heard that Kangana’s biopic is coming. I am excited to watch her biopic. I believe that she is one of the finest actresses and I love her. I am so fond of her. She is an astonishing actress and an intelligent woman.”

On the work front, Kangana, who is riding high on the success of her directorial debut Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Mental Hai Kya.

Kareena, on the other hand, is busy shooting for Karan Johar’s Good News. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.