Kangana Ranaut to debut at Cannes Film Festival

It will be a big day for the talented actress Kangana Ranaut as will be making her debut on the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. The 71st Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 8-19.

“It is overwhelming to witness the recognition and appreciation for Indian cinema at international platforms like Cannes,” Kangana said in a statement to media.

“Grey Goose has created a unique platform of celebration to toast the game-changing films at Cannes this year and I’m thrilled to partner with this global icon of luxury in the country of its origin,” she added.

Anshuman Goenka, Marketing Head of Bacardi India, feels Kangana “embodies the cinematic expression of Grey Goose through her passion for the field and ability to fly beyond the realm of commercial cinema”.