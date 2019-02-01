Kanika Kapoor to judge new season of ‘The Voice of India’

Mumbai: Bollywood ace singer Kanika Kapoor who will next be seen as the judge of famous television reality show ‘The Voice of India’ along with Armaan Malik and Adnan Sami, said that she is working hard constantly like a contestant of life in the journey to know music better.

While talking about her music career in an interview, Kanika went on to say: “I am working hard constantly… Like a contestant of life in the journey to know music better. I do not have any ego to listen to criticism, and learn something from there, so that I can work on my craft.”

“Now I am not only a playback singer, but also a performing artiste. But at the beginning of my career, people said on my face that I am a ‘sh** performer’,” she added.

Kanika chose not to make it an ego issue.

“When I came to sing in Bollywood and my song became a superhit, I performed live on stage, and I was a bad live performer. Then, I learned the art of stage performance and now I am doing Kanika Kapoor Live across the globe.

“I took years to get it right but I did not give up. Neither was I disheartened. I think that is the way of surviving, by learning constantly,” shared the singer, also known for the song “Da da dasse”.

Currently, the singer is busy in grooming new talent for reality television show “The Voice of India – Season 3”, which will go on air on STAR Plus from Sunday.

She, along with Adnan Sami and Armaan Malik, are working as voice coaches on the show.