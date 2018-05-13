Kanna Lakshminarayana appointed as BJP President in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: TBJP President Amit Shah today named Lakshminarayana as the new President in Andhra Pradesh as he succeeds K. Haribabu, MP from Visakhapatnam. This decision was a bit shocking on as Lakshminarayana announced last month that he will quit the party and join the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The 62-year-old leader, who hails from Kapu community, had aspired for the top post but after the BJP leadership indicated that he will not be given the responsibility, he decided to switch…

Vijayawada: TBJP President Amit Shah today named Lakshminarayana as the new President in Andhra Pradesh as he succeeds K. Haribabu, MP from Visakhapatnam.

This decision was a bit shocking on as Lakshminarayana announced last month that he will quit the party and join the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The 62-year-old leader, who hails from Kapu community, had aspired for the top post but after the BJP leadership indicated that he will not be given the responsibility, he decided to switch loyalties.

He had even fixed the date to join main opposition party but postponed his move, citing ill health. BJP sources said the party’s central leaders persuaded him to wait till the Assembly elections in Karnataka. Lakshminarayana, a five-time state legislator from Guntur district, severed his nearly four-decade association with the Congress to join the BJP in 2014, a few months after the elections.

He served as minister and held various portfolios in the cabinets of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, K. Rosaiah and Kiran Kumar Reddy.