Kapil-Ginni, Deepika-Ranveer sets the dance floor on fire| Check videos

Mumbai: After Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chanrath got married recently they have been grabbing headlines since then and they also hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai where stars like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Sohail Khan and many other B-twon biggies marked their presence. But as usual Deepika-Ranveer made sure that they make it a memorable night for Kapil and Ginni and known for their sparkling energy, Ranveer-Deepika set the dance floor on fire with the newlyweds.

Here are the videos of the night:-