Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath wedding celebrations are on, See pics

Comedian Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s wedding festivities have kicked off with much fanfare in Jalandhar. The bride-to-be’s family started off the celebrations by taking almighty’s blessings and kept Akhand Path at their house.

Ginni’s family hosted the ceremony and invited their near and dear ones. Ginni chose a pretty wine colour outfit for the day function and later changed into blood red attire for the bangle ceremony.

