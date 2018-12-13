Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath marriage latest pics are out!

The first pictures from Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s wedding are doing round on social media. Couple have been together for several years and tied the knot in Jalandhar on December 12.

Kapil’s family hosted a jagran on Tuesday, which was attended by friends and colleagues such as Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh. Pictures of Kapil at the venue in Amritsar were shared online. Bharti also posted a series of pictures on her Instagram stories. She posted pictures of them leaving for Amritsar, arriving at the destination and finally from the jagran.

On the same day, Ginni took part in her mehendi ceremony, pictures of which were also posted on the internet. An Akhand Path (continuous recitation of sacred texts from Sikhism) was held at Ginni’s residence on Monday.