Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath wedding has something to clap for!

Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath wedding had several guests and much cherished moments but one thing that many of us don’t know is that the couple decided to donate extra food at their wedding to under-privileged kids.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath donated all the extra food from their wedding to an NGO called Feeding India, which distributes food among the under-privileged.

Ankit Kawatra, the founder of the NGO, told a portal, “Kapil Sharma is setting an example for others to follow by donating excess food from his big day. This will surely create a much-needed awareness for the cause and will motivate others to follow suit. I hope Kapil’s act wakes up the country to not waste food and donate extra from weddings.”

Kapil and Ginni got married in Jalandhar on 12th December 2018. They also hosted a reception for their close friends and family in Amritsar on 14th December 2018. The two will be returning to Mumbai soon so Kapil can resume shooting for his upcoming show, The Kapil Sharma Show.