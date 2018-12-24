Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath Mumbai reception details and pics here

Bollywood weddings this season has been the talk of town these days in India, comedy king Kapil Sharma- Ginni Chatrath will be hosting their final wedding reception in Mumbai.

Kapil married his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath as per Hindu and Sikh customs in Jalandhar, Punjab on December 12. Post that, they threw a wedding reception on December 14 in the city for their near and dear ones. His big fat Punjabi wedding was preceded by a ‘jagran’ cum ‘mata ki chowki’ ceremony in Amritsar, his home town and an Anand Karaj ceremony at Gini’s home earlier in December.