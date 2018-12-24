Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath Mumbai reception details and pics here

Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath marriage latest pics are out!

Bollywood weddings this season has been the talk of town these days in India, comedy king Kapil Sharma- Ginni Chatrath will be hosting their final wedding reception in Mumbai.

Kapil married his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath as per Hindu and Sikh customs in Jalandhar, Punjab on December 12. Post that, they threw a wedding reception on December 14 in the city for their near and dear ones. His big fat Punjabi wedding was preceded by a ‘jagran’ cum ‘mata ki chowki’ ceremony in Amritsar, his home town and an Anand Karaj ceremony at Gini’s home earlier in December.

