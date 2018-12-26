Kapoor family celebrate Christmas, See pics, videos

Pictures of the Christmas lunch hosted by late Shashi Kapoor’s son, Kunal Kapoor, were all over the internet and the kids brigade stole the show.

Karisma Kapoor, shared pictures from the do, and wrote: “Christmas Lunch the tradition continues… #familylove? #familytradition #yummyfood Thank you #kunalkapoor @zahankapoor @shairakapoor for always being fabulous hosts. Missed all our family members who couldn’t make it today”.

