Karan Johar has something to say about Salman Khan

Mumbai: Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar today mentioned that the magnitude of Salman Khan is huge in cinema and said the makers of “Lust Stories” have no right to compete with his forthcoming movie “Race 3” which is also releasing on June 15.

Karan Johar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Lust Stories”, said this on Friday while interacting with the media along with Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Kapoor, Zoya Akthar, Jaideep Ahalwat, Dibakar Banerjee, producer Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua at the trailer launch of the movie.

When asked whether “Lust Stories” has the power and lust to overpower Salman Khan’s “Race 3” on June 15, Karan said: “Of course not. Salman Khan is on a different platform. He is the big master of mainstream cinema.”

“‘Race 3’ is going to be humongous film. It’s a franchise film and its totally different film into totally different syntax. We are not competing with him.”

“We don’t have that ability to fight with Salman or ‘Race 3’. We are actually very happy four filmmakers who have made a tiny little film for which we are grateful to Netflix. We don’t have right to compete with the magnitude of Salman. I probably will go to watch ‘Race 3’ instead of ‘Lust Stories’ on June 15.”

When asked whether Netflix gave him the platform to tell a story the way he wants, Karan said: “I definitely believe that the film is pushing some boundaries but I would be happy to do the same even in films.”

“Just because this film is called ‘Lust Stories’, it doesn’t mean that you can show overt amount of sex scenes and it has got something that is out there and in your face. All stories in this film are very emotional and deep stories.”