Karan Johar launches ‘DHARMATIC- The digital content company’

By
Team Pardaphash
-
karan johar
Filmmaker Karan Johar announced the launch of his new digital division called Dharmatic. It will create content for digital channels. Karan tweeted: “Our new journey begins! DHARMATIC! The digital content company. This is our new baby.”

Along with the tweet, the “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” director posted a picture of the company’s work place. He also said that Somen Mishra would head the fiction division, while Aneesha Baig would be the non-fiction chief.

On the film front, Karan is currently presenting Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar-starrer “2.0”, which will release on Thursday.

