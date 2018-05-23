Kareena believes in equality

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan today said that she believes in equality and is not a feminist. Actress will soon be seen in Veere Di Wedding and was present at the music launch of the film. Kareena, along with co-actors Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, director Shashanka Ghosh and producers Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, were at the "Veere Di Wedding" music launch here on Tuesday. Asked about the idea of feminism, Kareena said: "I believe in equality.…

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan today said that she believes in equality and is not a feminist. Actress will soon be seen in Veere Di Wedding and was present at the music launch of the film.

Kareena, along with co-actors Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, director Shashanka Ghosh and producers Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, were at the “Veere Di Wedding” music launch here on Tuesday.

Asked about the idea of feminism, Kareena said: “I believe in equality. I wouldn’t say I am a feminist, I would say I am a woman and above all, I am a human being. I am also as proud to be known as Saif Ali Khan’s wife, as I am to be Kareena Kapoor. So that is just the way I am.”

Veere Di Wedding is a female buddy film about four girls living in an urban setting and their struggles in life.