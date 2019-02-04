Kareena goes glamorous for Lakme Fashion Week finale

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan showed her bold avatar in an all-black ensemble by Shantanu and Nikhil at the conclusion of the five-day Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort. Actress looked glamorous in an off shoulder, fitted dress as she sashayed down the stairs.

“I could feel the energy on the stage when I was on the ramp. I still get nervous even though it has been a decade. Still the fear of ‘Oh my God, will I look okay? And how is it going to be’ is there. But today, I think it was just a powerful feeling,” Kareena said after the show.

The designers, who marked their first time at the LFW grand finale, showcased their line Recruit SS’19, aiming to highlight the evolution that has led to the emancipation of the millennial Indian woman.

A brief video before the show highlighted achievements of women like Kareena, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Alia Bhatt and Dia Mirza among several others.

“The concept of the show by Shantanu and Nikhil was just so noble and brilliant. I am absolutely honoured to walk for them,” said Kareena.