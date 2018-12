Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are having a gala time vacation in Cape Town, South Africa. The couple is on a holiday to celebrate their son Taimur’s second birthday and the new pictures from their vacation are out on social media.

A new set of pictures shared by Kareena’s team show her soaking up the sun in a striped pink shirt and flared denim pants. She is seen sitting on stone structures, taking in the greenery and the natural beauty of South Africa.