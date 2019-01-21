Kareena Kapoor Khan might contest upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2019 from this place!

Bhopal: Amid speculations that various celebrities will be contesting the Lok Sabha Election 2019, another news is doing rounds that Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan might contest Lok Sabha elections from Congress Party ticket. According to sources, local leaders of Congress Party have demanded her to be given party’s ticket in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

Bhopal might turn out to be a good option as its her husband Saif Ali Khan’s hometown and Kareena Kapoor visits the city on the regular basis. A group of Congress corporators, led by corporator Guddu Chauhan, has sought an appointment with state chief minister Kamal Nath to pitch for Kareena Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan gave new dimension to his relationship with Kareena through a registered marriage in 2012 and since then Kareena has been visiting Bhopal on different occasions. The Congress group, seeking Lok Sabha ticket for Kareena, argued that the Pataudi family holds ground in Bhopal and is known to everyone.

Local leader of the Congress group said that Bhopal parliamentary seat has a significant number of young voters who could vote for Kareena Kapoor and hence they have written a letter to Congress’ national leadership seeking a ticket the actress. Congress has been losing the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat for last 40 years.

BJP MP from Bhopal Alok Sanjar reaction to the same said that downplayed hype around Kareena Kapoor’s name, saying the parliamentary seat has been the bastion of the BJP and would remain so. In 1991, Kareena’s father-in-law Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi contested Lok Sabah elections as Congress candidate from Bhopal. However, he lost.