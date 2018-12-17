Kareena, Saif off to South Africa to celebrate Taimur’s second birthday

Taimur’s second birthday is expected to be a big gala affair as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan left for South Africa to celebrate his on 20th December.

All three were seen at the Mumbai airport and were very excited for the birthday celebrations of Taimur. Recently Saif and Kareena hosted a pre-birthday bash on 7th December for Taimur. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be starting her shoot for the film ‘Good News’ and will also be next seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film ‘Takht.’

