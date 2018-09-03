Kareena-Saif & Soha-Kunal chill in Maldives along with their munchkins| SEE PICS

Mumbai: Bollywood’s most talked couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan along with their baby boy Taimur Ali Khan are chilling in Maldives while Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu along with their munchkin Innaya have also joined in and made it a family holiday.

Soha posted few pictures on her Instagram handle in which they all are seen enjoying in the pool which she captioned “Make a splash.”

In addition Soha also shared a picture of Taimur and Inaaya’s play date assisted by Kareena and Kunal. “Colour me happy!! #playdate,” she captioned the picture.

Here are the pictures:-